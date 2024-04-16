Abena Ruthy To Host ‘In His Presence Concert’

Abena Ruthy

This year’s ‘In His Presence’ gospel concert, which is being organised by renowned female gospel artiste Abena Ruthy, will be held on Sunday, April 28 at the Fire City Chapel, Teshie Camp 2 Last Stop, in Accra.

Abena Ruthy Ministries and Fire City Chapel are collaborating to organise ‘In His Presence’, a praise and worship concert which aims to bring people from all walks of life and Christians from different denominations together to worship and praise God.

Designed to be a night full of praise and worship, the purpose of the concert is to celebrate Jesus Christ as well as win souls for His kingdom.

Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman, the Lead Pastor of Fire City Chapel, is the brain behind ‘In His Presence’, instituted two years agowhich has become an annual event of the church, having Abena Ruthy as the headline artiste.

Abena Ruthy, is billed to perform alongside other renowned Ghanaian gospel artistes such as Edna Asafu-Adjei, Maame Justine, Empress Gifty, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, Minister Nana Adwoa, as well as Fire City Music Ministry.

The headline act, Abena Ruthy, said that the concert is intended to meet people’s spiritual needs, stressing that it will provide an avenuefor lovers of gospel music to join their favourite artistes in thanking God for His blessing.

She indicated that she was preparing to treat fans with her most electrifying performance ever to give glory to God, adding that patrons should expect an experience of a lifetime as they will not leave the concert empty-they should expect the blessings of God on the day.

By George Clifford Owusu