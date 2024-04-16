Aklerh Drops ‘Dancehall Queen’ EP

Aklerh

Female dancehall artiste, Aklerh, is set to captivate music fans with the release of her highly-anticipated Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Dancehall Queen.’

The ‘Dancehall Queen’ EP is scheduled to be officially launchedthis Wednesday at Back Yard, East Legon in Accra.

The EP, produced by industry heavyweights Cashtwo and Jeph Green, comprising six tracks, showcases Aklerh’s unique blend of Reggae/Dancehall and Afrobeats.

‘Dancehall Queen’ EP boasts a stellar tracklist that showcases Aklerh’s diverse musical strength and personal experiences.

One standout feature of ‘Dancehall Queen’ is the collaboration on track two, where Aklerh joins forces with Yaw Grey and Ennwai of ‘Double’ fame.

Thematically, ‘Dancehall Queen’ explores a wide range of topics, from self-expression and personal development to love and empowerment.

The lyrics are both introspective and relatable, which will allow listeners to connect with her on a deeply emotional level.

When asked about the inspiration behind the EP title, Aklerh explains, “The title Dancehall Queen represents my ability to seamlessly transition from my everyday self to my sensual and extroverted persona within the Reggae/Dancehall scene. It’s a nod to my journey as an artiste and the mastery I’ve achieved in my craft over the years.”

Ahead of the release of ‘Dancehall Queen,’ Aklerh hopes to reach a wide audience and spread joy through her music.

Both personally and professionally, she aims to make a lasting impact on the industry, solidifying her position as a rising star in the music world.

With her debut EP, Aklerh is poised to reign as the undisputed queen of the dancehall scene, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music for years to come.