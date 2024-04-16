Kweku Pee, Herman Collaborate On ‘What’s Up’

Kweku Pee

Talented Afrobeat artiste, Derrick Kweku Phidel Aditeye, known in showbiz circles as Kweku Pee, is poised to reignite the connection between him and his fans with a debut 2024 single titled ‘What’s Up’.

This vibrant musical masterpiece which featured Herman Suede and released on April 11, promises to intrigue and captivate audiences with infectious rhythm and dynamic output of the acts.

‘What’s Up’ would be Kweku Pee’s major musical project since the release of his solo ‘Love And Emotions’ EP that announced his presence in the music space as one of the country’s most promising Afrobeat artistes.

With ‘What’s Up’, the fast growing singer is not only seeking to build on the success of his EP, the acceptance by the music fans and industry, but also the collaborative voice of colleague musician Herman Suede whom he features on the song.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kweku Pee expressed his enthusiasm for working with Herman Seude, stating, “Herman is a phenomenal talent, and it was an absolute pleasure to collaborate with him on this track.

His unique voice and artistic vision truly complemented the vibe we wanted to create with What’s Up.”

Credited with production and creation of ‘What’s Up’ is fast growing music producer Swatybeats, known for his works with Malcom Nuna and Yaw Tog.

Kweku Pee invites fans and industry players to join him in his quest to release what would be one of this year’s ultimate anthem for music lovers.