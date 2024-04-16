Palm Wine Tapper Kills Wife

A palm wine tapper at Insusiding, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley District of the Western Region, has allegedly killed his wife over infidelity.

The suspect, identified as Agya Kojo Nimo, 60, was married to the wife, popularly called Aunty Ama, 50, for close to 20 years with three children.

According to sources, for some time now, the couple had been engaging in petty quarrels because the man suspected the woman was cheating on him.

It was gathered that the wife, out of anger, sent the drinks the husband brought for the customary marriage back to the husband’s family, insisting she had divorced the husband.

However, after sometime, the woman returned to the husband’s house apparently for the sake of their children.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that on Thursday, April 11, 2024, after the wife had left for the farm to harvest cassava and other crops for sale, the man allegedly hatched a plan to kill her.

“So some few hours after the wife left, Agya Nimo also went to the same farm, and when he arrived and saw the wife working he allegedly picked up a club and hit the wife’s head with it, the woman fell unconscious.

“The man continued to use the stick to hit the head and other parts of the woman’s body until she reportedly died,” a source asserted.

It was also gathered that the man then left the lifeless body on the farm and went home to commit suicide by drinking a poisonous substance.

The man then started shouting for help after taking in the substance, and some residents who heard him shouting rushed to the scene.

The man then confessed that he had killed his wife, and had drunk a poisonous substance.

The neighbours rushed him to the Bogoso Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The residents later reported the case to the police, who rushed to the farm and conveyed the body of the deceased wife to the hospital morgue.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the police have since launched investigation into the matter to unravel the circumstances under which the woman was killed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi