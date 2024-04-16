Text Message Exposes Pedophile

The suspect in police custody

A LOVE text message on a mobile phone has exposed a young man, who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl at Bremang, a suburb of Kumasi.

The suspect, identified by the police as Godvessel Nanaba Nkrumah, secretly had sexual relations with the girl (name withheld).

However, the suspect’s illegal and weird secret action eventually got exposed as love messages he had shared with the girl on phone were seen.

The girl’s mother, after seeing the love messages, reportedly, confronted her daughter, who confessed that Nkrumah had sex with her on two occasions.

The incensed woman reported the case to the Tafo Pankrono Police, who quickly apprehended the suspect to assist in investigations.

“On 10/04/24, Theresa Mansa of Bremang came to the DOVVSU Unit with her daughter, aged 13 years, with a report that she detected love text conversation (messages) between her daughter (victim) and suspect Godvessel Nanaba Nkrumah.

“That when questioned, victim disclosed to her that suspect had sexual intercourse with her on 2/04/2024 and 6/04/2024 at Tafo Bonsuom and Santase, respectively,” a police report said.

Police medical form, the report noted, was then issued to the complainant on behalf of the victim to attend any government hospital for examination, treatment and endorsement.

“On 14/04/2024, suspect was arrested and when questioned, he admitted the offense,” the police statement disclosed, adding that “suspect is in custody.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi