Danquah Wins GH¢500k In Betway Aviator Contest

Clifford Danquah with a dummy cheque

One of Ghana’s finest gamers, Clifford Danquah stood tall on Thursday, as he was crowned the Aviator Legends winner after an outstanding performance, taking home GH₵500,000.

The tournament which brought together players from across the country saw Danquah beat stiff competition from some of the best digital pilots to walk away with the ultimate prize.

After intense rounds of play and leaderboard battles with thousands of contenders, the top eight finalists took the stage at the grand finale, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

They battled for glory, bragging rights and one of the biggest cash prizes ever awarded in a local gaming competition.

“This competition has been a celebration of skill, strategy and smart play. I am proud to see such talent and passion from our players. Clifford Danquah’s win is a testament to the spirit of Ghanaian gamers,” said Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager-Marketing for Betway in Ghana.

“Betway remains committed to creating platforms that reward our players and deliver world-class, exciting and responsible entertainment,” he stated.

The Aviator Legends series not only reinforced Betway’s position as a leading force in digital gaming but also showcased its commitment to delivering innovative and rewarding experiences for Ghana players.

As Betway continues to expand its footprint in the market, this tournament sets a new benchmark for interactive engagement and thrilling local content.

A very delighted Danquah said, “I still cannot believe it. Aviator is more than just a game, it is about trusting your instincts and knowing when to take the leap.”

“I am grateful to Betway for creating this incredible platform for Ghana to shine,” he stated.

He also commended other players for showing up to showcase their skills as they look forward to more of such competitions.

A Daily Guide Report