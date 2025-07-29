GFA, Volta Regional FA Host Football ‘4’ Girls Grassroots Programme In Sogakope

Officials and players at the launch

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA), in collaboration with the Volta Regional FA, has successfully rolled out the Football ‘4’ Girls grassroots initiative in Sogakope, aimed at nurturing the next generation of female footballers.

The event, which took place in the South Tongu District, brought together 20 basic schools, including Agorkpo RC/D.A Basic, Sogakope PCG Basic, Sogakope D.A Basic (A, B, and C), Sogakope E.P Basic, SOGASCO D.A Primary, Sogakope Comboni Basic, Sogakope Cuiniberto Basic, Toklokpo D.A Primary, Avegorme Baptist Primary, and Total Child International School.

The day featured a lively football gala, giving the girls an opportunity to showcase their talent, build confidence, and engage with the sport in a fun, supportive environment.

The Football ‘4’ Girls project is a cornerstone of the GFA’s Women’s Football Strategy, designed to inspire and develop young girls at the grassroots level while promoting inclusivity in the sport.

As part of the programme, participants were educated on breaking societal barriers that discourage girls from playing football. They also heard success stories of accomplished female footballers, both local and international, to motivate them to pursue their dreams.

Teachers and headteachers were encouraged to use positive, inclusive communication to support girls’ participation in sports. To sustain the momentum, participating schools received footballs for use in Physical Education classes, along with branded T-shirts as souvenirs.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Central Tongu District FA Chairman Atsu Kuadey, South Tongu DFA Chairman Francis Agbedeke Quarshie, Volta RFA Media & Communications representative Abimael Kponu, Volta RFA Executive Committee Member and Technical Chairman Torku Martin, South Tongu DFA Vice Chairman Silas Amebley, South Tongu DFA Executive Committee Member Lebene Numekevor, and Volta RFA scout Fiawoyife Asiwome, alongside teachers and school heads.

BY Wletsu Ransford