Council Of State Member Robbed On Tamale Road

Armed robbers last week struck on the Buipe to Tamale road on July 21, 2025, one of their victims being the Upper East Regional representative on the Council of State.

According to a Police Situation Report, the Buipe Police received information that there was an ongoing robbery at a section of the road at Mile 40 near Fufulso on the Buipe-Tamale highway. The Buipe Highway Patrol Team rushed to the scene and there was an exchange of fire with the robbers, who managed to escape.

G/L/Cpl. Lugubamang Issah Sumaila, a bodyguard to the Chiana-Pio, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, who is also the Upper East Council of State representative, was met at the scene.

He reported to police that on the same day, at about 1630 hours, he was traveling with the Council of State member in a Toyota Prado with registration number GM 5645-12, driven by Jacob Apanyina from Tamale to Kumasi after attending the Northern Development Conference.

On reaching a section of the road at Mile 40, they encountered about fifteen (15) armed men of Fulani extraction with some in face masks who had blocked the road and were firing indiscriminately whereupon the bodyguard returned fire with his sidearm. Upon hearing his gunshots, the armed men began advancing toward their vehicle and he attempted to fire again, but his sidearm malfunctioned. To divert the attention of the attackers and take cover, he entered a nearby bush, leaving behind in the vehicle his CZ rifle No. CZ 807D418863 which he was also armed with.

After successfully fixing the sidearm and returning to the scene, he discovered that the armed men had made away with the CZ rifle and his iPhone 13. The robbers also robbed the Council of State member of his iPhone 11 and a Samsung mobile phone, $200 (USD), CFA 3,000, GH¢41,000.00, a smart wristwatch, a pair of reading glass, Ienovo laptop and a hat.

Additionally, the driver, Jacob Apanyina, was robbed of an iPhone 11 and GH¢800.

A search conducted at the scene revealed three (3) spent BBB cartridges and fifteen (15) spent AK-47 ammunition shells.