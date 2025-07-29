WESCO Graduates 450 Teachers, Pioneers AI-Driven Future Of Education

Prof. Kofi Sarpong Adu-Manu with some dignitaries

Wesley College of Education (WESCO), Kumasi, has graduated 450 Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) students at its 16th congregation ceremony, with a renewed focus on transforming teacher education through artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking on the theme “Transforming Teacher Education with AI: Advancing the WESCO Agenda for Excellence,” keynote speaker Assoc. Prof. Kofi Sarpong Adu-Manu of the University of Ghana urged the graduating class to embrace AI as a tool for innovation and inclusion in the classroom.

“AI will not change Ghana; you will,” he declared. “Teachers must become AI-literate, ethically conscious, and ready to integrate technology to enhance learning.”

Prof. Adu-Manu praised WESCO’s partnership with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) on an AI-enabled mentoring model, which has trained 100 student-teachers and 25 mentors to develop inclusive Open Educational Resources (OERs) using AI tools.

Principal’s Highlights

WESCO’s Principal outlined key achievements, including 12 faculty members with PhDs, up from six last year, with 30 more pursuing doctoral studies, a CAD 19,000 grant from COL’s STEM Project for AI in teacher training and support for 23 visually impaired students as part of the college’s inclusion policy.

He also reported ongoing infrastructure projects, such as a 2,000-seat auditorium, a 300-bed hostel (GETFund), and a staff bungalow funded by Ghana Gas, while calling for a lecture complex and transport support for teacher trainees.

Graduation Stats

Of the 450 graduates, 256 earned First Class, 183 secured Second Class Upper, and 11 achieved Second Class Lower.

Prof. Adu-Manu described the ceremony as “The WESCO Moment,” saying: “This is the birth of a new generation of educators — equipped with conviction, competence, and compassion to teach in the age of AI.”

FROM David Afum, Kumasi