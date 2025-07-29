Wengam, Others Visit Birthplace Of Assemblies Of God

Rev. Stephen Wengam

Members of the Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God, Ghana and their wives, led by the General Superintendent Rev. Stephen Wengam, have made a historic visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA, the birthplace of the Assemblies of God worldwide.

In April 1914, the first General Council meeting was held at that exact location where 300 ministers attended and the church was officially launched. Thereafter, Assemblies of God quickly took roots in other countries and formed indigenous national organisations. Currently, Assemblies of God is the largest global Pentecostal movement with over 85 million members in more than 200 countries. The branch in Ghana was established in 1931 at Yendi.

The historic visit, under the auspices of the Chairman of the World Fellowship of Assemblies of God, Rev. Dominic Yeo, highlighted the commitment of Assemblies of God, Ghana to fostering global partnerships and celebrating its rich heritage. It also served as a poignant reminder of the humble beginnings of Assemblies of God and its remarkable growth.

Under Rev. Wengam’s visionary leadership, the church in Ghana has promoted a culture of integrity, loyalty, dedication, diligence, and deep spirituality.

In a speech, he emphasised the importance of the church’s rich spiritual heritage and its unequalled commitment to global missions.

The national leaders, led by the General Superintendent and the Global Chair, sought for a fresh and greater outpouring of the Holy Spirit. They prayed for a new wave of revival similar to, but greater than, the one experienced on Azusa Street which gave birth to Assemblies of God worldwide.

There was a special focus on Ghana as the church prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2031, and also host the 2026 World Congress of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship in Accra.

The Senior Pastor of First Assemblies of God in Arkansas, Rev. Rod Loy welcomed the Ghanaian delegation and promised to forge a closer collaboration with them.