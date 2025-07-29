Woman Kills Son For Love

A 23-year-old woman, Akua Afriyie, is in the grips of the police for allegedly killing her four-year-old son by drowning him in a well.

The ‘wicked mother’ purportedly committed the crime to allegedly conceal the existence of her child from her new lover, whom she intended to marry.

The grievous incident happened at Karlo, a community in the Suaman District of the Western North Region on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

The lifeless body of the little boy has since been retrieved and deposited at a hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The assembly member for the Karlo Electoral Area, Eric Armah, who confirmed the story, said the 23-year-old mother intentionally dumped her son in the well to satisfy a condition set by the man she hoped to marry.

According to the assembly member, the young mother, upon interrogation by police, confessed that her would-be lover allegedly told her he would marry her only if she did not have a child.

He asserted that driven by a desperate desire to secure this new relationship, the woman tragically decided to take her son’s life by throwing him in the deep well.

According to some eyewitnesses who claimed they saw Akua Afriyie committing the alleged crime, they raised an alarm and quickly, some community members came around and helped to retrieve the lifeless body of the little boy from the well, and later reported the case to the police.

Upon receiving the report, the police swiftly dispatched a team to the scene.

The personnel transported the body to the mortuary of a health facility in the area for preservation and autopsy, and subsequently arrested the suspect.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi