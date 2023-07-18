Daughters Steal Show @ Youth Xplo Concert

Daughters of Glorious

ACE Ghanaian gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus last Sunday enjoyed a huge backing at the 10th edition of ‘Youth Xplo’ concert organised by the youth of Bethany Methodist Church in Accra.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus led the yearly event, which brought worshippers, gospel preachers, and fans of gospel music together to worship and honour God.

Through evangelism and music, the event’s organisers hoped to win souls for Christ.

After fans had seen performances by the supporting bands, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, known for hit songs like ‘Bebre’, ‘Nea Y3 Huyi’, and ‘Mebowo Din Daa’, among others, took the stage.

Gospel music enthusiasts were seen singing and dancing in the Bethany Methodist Church’s jam-packed auditorium as the group hit the stage.

All of the gospel music enthusiasts were influenced by the many artistes’ performance, including Voices of Praise, Bethany Jewels, and Yahwehson, among others.

The celebration of 10 years of effective ministry and reaching out to those in need with the message of love and redemption during this year’s event marked a key turning point.

By George Clifford Owusu