David Asante Dines With Bawumia

The Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company, David Asante Boateng, has thrown his weight behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the most suitable flagbearer candidate for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 elections.

His endorsement carries significant weight within the party and the political landscape of Ghana, as Mr. Boateng is recognized for his thoughtful insights and influential stance.

Mr Boateng, a notable advocate for Bawumia, is passionate about steering the NPP towards an impactful performance in the 2024 elections.

He firmly believes that the party’s ability to make a substantial and transformative impact rests heavily on the selection of Dr Bawumia as its flagbearer.

This bold endorsement echoes sentiments shared by a growing faction within the NPP who view Bawumia as a dynamic and capable leader with a vision for progress.

At the core of his endorsement is the assertion that Dr. Bawumia’s place as the ideal candidate is already solidified, as evidenced by the results of the recent NPP special delegates conference election held over the weekend.

This resounding affirmation of support by the delegates has bolstered the argument for Dr Bawumia’s leadership, according to Boateng.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Asante Boateng emphasized the pressing need for a collective mindset that unequivocally prioritizes the overall progress of the party.

He pointed to Vice President Bawumia’s track record of achievements and dedication to service, underlining these qualities as crucial assets for the NPP’s success.

Mr Boateng also emphasized the need for all members to rally around a shared vision, focusing on the larger goal of the NPP’s success in the upcoming elections.

Expressing a strong conviction in the leadership capabilities of Vice President Dr Bawumia, he urged those contesting against him to put the party’s interests above personal aspirations. This, he believes, is pivotal to ensuring a triumphant outcome for the NPP in 2024.

In Boateng’s view, the outcome of the special delegates’ election serves as a clear indicator of the party’s preference.

He suggested that other aspirants should gracefully step aside and support the candidacy of Vice President Dr Bawumia, particularly considering the resounding victory he secured within the party’s headquarters itself.

The special delegates’ conference saw Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerging as the frontrunner with an impressive 629 votes (68.15%) out of the total votes cast.

Following him closely was Kennedy Agyapong, who secured 132 votes (14.30%). The third and fourth positions were secured by Alan Kyerematen and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, amassing 95 and 36 votes, respectively.

-BY Daniel Bampoe