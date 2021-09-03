David Oscar Drops ‘We Are The Light’ Featuring Shasha Marley

David Oscar

Ghanaian artiste and comedian, David Oscar, has released his latest song titled ‘We are the Light’ featuring reggae artiste, Shasha Marley.

The song is meant to ignite a sense of awakening in the emerging generation of Ghanaians and Africans.

‘We are the Light’ is one of David Oscar’s works that transcend recreational essence to deliver a message of transformation to all Africans.

According to David Oscar Dogbe, “This project has already been two years in waiting. The song draws inspiration from my personal quest of wanting to see young African people elevate their consciousness, especially to do with self-discovery and actualisation.”

In his estimation, Africans are more than capable of turning their situation around for the better.

“Everybody has a light within that can shine forth unto a brighter day. With the right education and information, the critical thinking of the average African can expand to analytical proportions. Now more than ever, our people need to wake up in their minds and question many philosophies that have sought throughout the centuries to tame them,” David said.

‘We are the light’ was produced by highlife musician Nana Fynn. Shasha Marley’s unique touch to this track makes this song not just sophisticated but adds depth to the message on this track.

David Oscar is known for leading the movement GH Comedy that fought to gain visibility and acceptance for upcoming Ghanaian stand-up comedians.

He later put his comedian career on hold to become a reggae musician.

He has so far collaborated with other music icons which include Afriyie Wutah and internationally with the 2014 BEFFTA Awards (UK) winner for Spoken Word, Lyric Da Nkechi.

Oscar was voted Ghana’s Best Comedy Icon in a show dubbed ‘Stars of the Future’, organised by Charter House Ghana.