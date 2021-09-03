‘Win LaLiga Or Quit!’

Ronald Koeman

Barcelona have reportedly told Ronald Koeman that he must win LaLiga this term if he is to be retained as manager for a third season at the Nou Camp.

The Dutchman took charge last summer at Barca but he could only guide his side to a distant third place in the Spanish top-flight after dropping out of the championship battle against Real Madrid and eventual winners Atletico Madrid late last season.

But according to Cadena SER, via Diario AS, despite a turbulent summer at the Nou Camp largely out of Koeman’s hands in relation to the transition in Barca’s squad, he must still win the league title to keep hold of his role under president Joan Laporta.

Winning the championship is not Koeman’s only objective according to the report, with the former Barca player also tasked with bringing more youth players into the squad this term from the club’s famed La Masia setup.

Even if these tricky objectives are met, Koeman, who signed a two-year deal in 2020, would only be offered a 12-month extension onto his contract.

The 57-year-old was under pressure following Barca’s slump last term but the club decided to retain him for the upcoming season.

But already the club look a weaker outfit than last term having been unable to offer Lionel Messi a new deal last summer, leading to their star player and talisman departing to Paris Saint-Germain for free, while Antoine Griezmann has been loaned back to title rivals Atletico.

Koeman was able to secure free transfers for the likes of Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero from Manchester City as well as Memphis Depay from Lyon, while also securing a deal for out of favour Sevilla forward Luuk de Jong.