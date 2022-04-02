Davido Features On 2022 FIFA World Cup Song

Nigerian pop star, Davido has been featured on the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack, ‘Better Together’.

World football body, FIFA announced the song on Twitter on Friday stating it is the first single of the multi-song for the World cup in Qatar in November.

Davido has been captured in a video of the song performing alongside Trinidad Cardona and Aisha.

“Pleased to have featured and worked on the official @fifaworldcup Qatar 2022 song with @redone @trinidad @aishaofcl! Naija no make am but… NAIJA STILL MAKE AM,” he wrote when he responded to FIFA’s tweet.

“I’m honoured to be featured on the Official @FIFAWorldCup 2022 Soundtrack! See y’all later 2NITE! This one is for Africa! TULE!!!! WE RISE,” he wrote in another tweet.

A lot of Nigerians are happy to hear Davido’s inclusion on the soundtrack after Super Eagles lost out on the World Cup ticket to Ghana’s Black Stars.

It’s a big feat for the country to celebrate ahead of the World Cup.

Davido is currently one of Nigeria’s export to the world.

He recently sold out his concert at the O2 Arena in London where he wowed the crowd with hit songs back to back.

The star-studded event had the likes of Pheelz, Adekunle Gold, Ckay, Skiibi, Stonebwoy, Victory and Mayorkun performing.