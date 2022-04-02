I Never Returned My Husband’s Drinks- Brother Sammy’s Wife

Obaa Yaa, wife of gospel musician Brother Sammy has denied an allegation that she returned drinks the musician took to her family to seek her hand in marriage.

According to her, their marriage has not been annulled as widely reported in the media.

Weeks ago, a woman who described herself as a close friend to Obaa Yaa made the allegation in a TikTok video indicating the couple were divorced.

She made the allegation a few days after Bro Sammy has come public that his wife accused him of occultism and infidelity, and that they were no longer having sexual affairs.

The woman alleged that Sammy lied about happenings in his marriage and that the wife has left the marriage.

“Brother Sammy lied. The wife has divorced him. She took his drinks back. He is begging her but the girl said she won’t accept him back. Brother Sammy lied, he didn’t speak the truth…Obaa Yaa has said she doesn’t want him again,” the woman alleged.

But Obaa Yaa in an interview with Kofi TV denied the claim. She said she had no plans to divorce her husband.

“I was shocked when I heard I was divorced. I am somebody who doesn’t have friends so when I heard my supposed friend speaking about the divorce I was shocked. She is not my friend. It is a shock to me that they said I returned my husband’s drink to the family. I have learnt a lesson from this.”

Obaa Yaa who is otherwise known as Mrs Perpetual Opoku said she was misled by her husband’s house boy but even that she never thought about divorce.

The house boy who identified as Solomon, she said lied about her husband’s infidelity when she was in a hospital in Ghana.

By Francis Addo