Davido Is Africa’s Most Followed Artiste On Twitter

Davido

Popular award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, Davido, has become the most followed African artiste on Twitter.

The singer recently attained 10 million followers on the popular micro-blogging app, which steadily built in the course of a decade.

Sharing the news to his fans, the DMW boss highlighted the journey, which saw him amass his fan base from its inception in 2011 to date.

For the fourth year in a row, Davido has remained the most followed Nigerian celebrity on the photo and video sharing app, Instagram.

The ‘Champion Sound’ singer enjoys a fan base of over a 22 million plus on Instagram.