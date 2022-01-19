2 Die In Brutal Fight In Kotwi

ASP Godwin Ahianyo

A misunderstanding which later generated into a brawl, has led to the deaths of two best friends at Kotwi, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased persons have been identified by the Ashanti Regional Police Command as Nana Boakye, 28, and Wahab Sheriff, who was said to be 25 years old.

Their bodies have since been deposited in a morgue as police investigates the case, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, Ashanti Regional Police PRO, said to journalists in Kumasi.

He noted that the now-deceased persons, on Sunday around 6pm, had visited a drinking pub at Kotwi to have fun, but a confusion soon ensued between them.

What was initially looking like a mere verbal exchange between friends, suddenly generated into a brutal fight, as Sheriff, who was angry, stabbed Boakye in the chest.

According to ASP Ahianyo, Boakye was stabbed multiple times and he bled profusely and died soon afterwards.

Realising what he has done, Sheriff quickly took to his heels, perhaps to prevent being arrested, and he was given a wild chase by the angry youth, the Police PRO said.

The agitating youth eventually caught up with Sheriff at the Brofeyedu lorry station and they vented their spleen on him, by beating him mercilessly until he died on the spot.

ASP Ahianyo disclosed that the police have deposited the two bodies at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue in Kumasi for preservation and post-mortem.

According to the PRO, the police have commenced investigations into the shocking incident, assuring that anybody who has a hand in the deaths would be arrested.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi