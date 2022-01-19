RSGL Present 100 Metal Barricades To Police

Roofing and Steel Ghana Limited (RSGL) have presented one hundred metal barricades to the Ghana Police Service for its operations.

The Managing Director of the company, Raj Rohit, who led the presentation, said it formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to ensure the police is able to offer protection for all.

He said the Ghana Police Service is responsible for ensuring a safer and conducive environment and needed the appropriate logistics to aid them effectively in the discharge of their mandate.

“That is why it is it crucial for us as a company to collaborate with them in ensuring safety in the communities.”

Mr. Rohit said as part of efforts to ensure safety on the roads, the company had also provided various road signs to aid drivers and also provided bus shelter for commuters at Achimota, Accra, saying “RSGL also donated oxygen cylinders to most health institution last year to help in fighting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the country.”

He assured the Police Service of their continuous support towards the fulfilment of their mandate.

The Director-General of Services, DCOP Enoch Adu Twum Bediako, who represented the IGP said the barricades would be distributed across the country for traffic management and crowd control and also to ensure the safety of personnel on duty.

DCOP Bediako commended the company for the kind gesture and assured them that the items would be used for their intended purpose.

The Director General appealed to other organisations, philanthropists, institutions and entities to support the Police Service in diverse ways to help them achieve their mandate.

In attendance at the ceremony were the Director-General of the Police Public Affairs Directorate (PAD), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwasi Ofori, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Alexander Kweku Obeng, Director of PAD, Bernard Avortri ; Head of Corporate Affairs, David Muwunya, Head of Marketing and Pius Tsigbe Human Resource Manager, all from the company.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey