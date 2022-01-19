Ghana Post Hosts 2 Expatriate Consultants

Bice Osei Kuffuor

The new Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffuor, last Monday hosted two French and Belgium consultants in his office in Accra.

The two consultants, Dominique Colin (Consultant from France Post) and Louis-Francois de Robiano (Independent Consultant from Belgium) are in Ghana to conduct a research survey towards “improving the digitalisation of Postal Services in Africa” under the auspices of the African Union Commission.

Ghana Post is actively participating in the study on the digitalisation of postal services, focusing on improving e-commerce. A source at Ghana Post told DAILY GUIDE that “our ultimate goal is to embrace the recommendations, boost intra-African trade, and expand export flows per the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) guidelines.”

The discussions, DAILY GUIDE gathered, were fruitful and both the host and his guests were happy about the outcome of the engagement.

Supporting the Managing Director to receive the guests were Kwaku Tabi Amponsah (Deputy MD, Ghana Post) and the management of the company.

By A.R. Gomda