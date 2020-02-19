Davido To Embark On 22 Cities Tour

American-Nigerian singer and songwriter, David Adedeji Adeleke, commonly known in showbiz as Davido, is set to embark on a 22 cities tour.

He is embarking on 2020 North America tour with Ecool.

Davido took to his official Facebook page on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 to announce the ‘Davido – A Good Time Tour.

“I’m glad to announce that ECool will be Officially Touring 22 cities with me. 🇨🇦🇺🇸 This time it’s different. #Different🤘🏾”, he said.

The tour beginning on February 28, will see across cities in Canada and the United States.

He will kick off the tour in Edmonton, AB, and continue to Vancouver on March 1, and Seattle, WA on March 2.

Davido is expected to round up the tour on April 11 in Atlanta.

BY Melvin Tarlue