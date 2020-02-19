Northern Region Records 9 Accident Deaths In January

Alexander Ayata

The Northern Regional Road Safety Director, Alexander Ayata, has indicated that a total of nine persons died through road accident in January 2020 in the Northern region.

According to him, 15 motorbikes were involved in road accident in January 2020 with nine persons dying ad a result.

There were 13 injuries from the motorbike accidents whiles 11 vehicles were involved in road accident with one person sustaining injuries.

He appealed to the people of the north especially motorbike riders to ensure that they wear their crash helmet whiles on the road.

Mr. Ayata commended the Catholic Church in the region for enforcing a “No Helmet No Entry ” policy at their various institutions to ensure that people stay alive.

The Northern Regional Road Safety Director, called on political parties to ensure that their followers stay alive to enable them vote.

“Our leaders you want to win power, you must win power when your people are alive and vote for you, “he said.

Provisional statistics from the National Road Safety Authority on road traffic crashes in 2019 indicates that, a total of 270 road traffic cases were reported involving 169 vehicles and 125 motorcycles in the Northern Region of Ghana. This resulted into 125 deaths and 664 injuries and ages between 5-35 years are the most affected.

Between the year 2018 and 2019, motorbike fatalities have risen by over 18.75% while it has increased by 400% in the last ten years.

Motorbike related crashes have risen generally due to the non-use of crash helmet and the wanton disregard of Road Traffic Regulations.

The overlord of Dagbon , Ya Na Abukari II who was appointed as the Road Safety Ambassador in 2019 engaged with political parties and other stakeholders at the Gbewaa palace in Yendi in the Northern region.

He said the impunity with which some motorbike riders speed and meander in traffic, cross red lights is a worry that requires urgent attention from the Police MTTD before the situation gets out of hand.

He urged political parties to appoint road safety officers for every political activity and for such a person to ensure that persons abide by all road safety regulations.

“We cannot fail and must not fail the future generations born and unborn. We must demonstrate leadership and not condone recklessness. We must act collectively to prevent the needless deaths to the productive and youthful members of our nation, “he said

The overlord of Dagbon who doubles as the Road Safety Ambassador , donated books and helmet to political parties and Ghana Education Service to provide the required impetus to the development of a positive road user attitude by beneficiaries.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi