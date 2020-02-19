Ofosu Ampofo’s Trial Can Continue Despite Case At Court Of Appeal – High Court Rules

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

An Accra High Court has refused an application to halt proceedings in the trial of chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Mr. Ampofo’s lawyers wanted the court to put the trial on hold to allow the Court of Appeal to conclude on a case they put before it.

They want the Appeal’s Court to determine an appeal case they filed to challenge the decision of the High Court to admit into evidence a witness statement they felt should not have been accepted because the witness denied the knowledge of the content of the said statement.

But the High Court judge, Justice Samuel Asiedu disagreed with the application.

The judge among other things insisted that if the application was granted, it will unnecessarily delay the ongoing trial.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is standing trial together with Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, over an alleged leaked tape in which the NDC National Chairman allegedly incited violence against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, and the Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.

The two have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit assault against a public officer while Ofosu-Ampofo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault against a public officer.

–citinewsroom