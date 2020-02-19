Samsung Launches Media Contest For Journalists

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS has opened a media competition for Ghanaian journalists to express their views and opinions about the brand’s premium QLED and UHD televisions.

The competition launched February 5, this year, is open to all journalists in the print, online, television and radio media.

Journalists are expected to do at least two published feature stories about Samsung’s 2019 QLED TV and 2019 UHD TV.

At a media briefing to launch the competition, Benjamin Afrifa, Product Manager at Samsung Electronics, said Samsung would continue to redefine the world of televisions as it was the world’s number one TV brand, leading the industry with the highest market share for 13 consecutive years.

Mr. Afrifa took the media through some key features of QLED and UHD TVs including their advanced technology, outstanding design, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, innovative services and easy access to the best quality content among others.

Journalists and bloggers from print, broadcast and online media are eligible to participate in the competition. The deadline for the submission of published stories is March 5, 2020. The best three journalists will be awarded with Samsung’s premium TVs.

Samsung has over the years organized similar competitions for the media across its product portfolios as a way of letting journalists understand, experience and live the Samsung brand.