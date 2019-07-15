DCE Distributes 50,000 Palm Seedlings To Farmers

District Chief Executive for the Akyemansa district, Paul Asamoah, has distributed about 50,000 oil palm seedlings to farmers in the district in fulfillment of government flagship program, Planting for Export and Rural Development.

This is the first phase of the program in the district.

The ceremony occurred at Brenase, one of the sites for the nursery.

Over 600 farmers drawn from various communities within the district benefitted from the distribution.

Speaking to the media Mr. Asamoah said that,”The government will do everything in its power to support farmers to make Ghana the hub for food in Africa.” He stated that this will go a long way to “help Ghana achieve the Ghana beyond aid agenda our president HE Nana Addo Dankwa pursuing”.

Mr. Asamoah advised the farmers to make very good use of the plants to help them put money in their pockets and also help to feed the people in the country.

BY DGN Online