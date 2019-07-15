Father Michael Lapsley To Visit Ghana

Father Michael Lapsley

Renowned South African Anglican Priest and social justice activist, Father Michael Lapsley, is scheduled to pay a historic visit to Ghana.

Father Lapsley visited the Vatican in June this year where he held a meeting with Pope Francis and shared some of his life’s journey including the pivotal experience of receiving a letter bomb which blew off both his hands amongst other injuries.

Pope Francis was visibly moved by his story. Father Lapsley during the meeting explained how his bombing in time led to his calling to create the healing of memories work which eventually led to the formation of the Institute for Healing of Memories (IHOM).

This was initially in the damaged country of then Apartheid South Africa, as a complement to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and later across the world.

He is expected to arrive in Ghana on Monday, 22th July, 2019.

His visit to Ghana is made possible by the Healing of Memories Support Team Ghana, which comprises of Michael Lapsley Foundation, ACAT Ghana and Healing of Memories Team Luxembourg.

The team leader for the arrangement of his coming, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, who is also a Transformational Coach and Healing of Memories practitioner, announced that while in Ghana, Father Lapsley would visit the Nsawam prisons on Thursday, July 25th, as well as hold a mini workshop on healing memories on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Christ The King.

The next day, July 28, 2019, he is billed to hold a public lecture and book launch on healing the wound of the past at Christ the King in Accra.

Father Lapsley is the Director of the Institute for Healing of Memories (IHOM) in South Africa.

He is also the Canon for healing and reconciliation at Cape Town’s Anglican Cathedral and also in Edmonton, in Canada.

He has seen numerous translations of his memoir, Redeeming the Past (14 language editions so far), including German, Spanish, French, Arabic and Thai, which shows that his story and the work of the IHOM has a universal resonance.

BY Melvin Tarlue