Police Hunt For Tema Shell Station Robbers

The car the suspects use during the robbery

THE TEMA Regional Police Command has declared the three armed robbers who robbed the Tema Motorway roundabout Shell filing station wanted.

The three men reportedly arrived at the filling station on board a black Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GG 991-18 at about 11.50am.

They allegedly held seven workers and two customers’ hostage at gunpoint and robbed them of their valuables on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Items reportedly stolen included an Apple MacBook Pro laptop, a Dell laptop, one Motorola Z2 mobile phone and an MTN router.

They also made away with GH₵3,000 worth of MTN recharge cards, a system unit and an unspecified amount of money.

No injury was recorded during the robbery.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, spokesman of the Tema Regional Police Command, in a statement made available to DGN Online, said they are on a manhunt for three robbers to face full rigors of the law.

He indicated that police have visited the crime scene and have in their custody, the CCTV footages which are currently being examined.

DSP Darkwah assured the public the police are working assiduously to make sure the perpetrators of this crime are brought to book.

“We are appealing to the general public that anyone with relevant information that will help crack this case should not hesitate to contact the nearest police station or contact police on the following numbers: 18555 – MTN Toll Free 0542719093 – MTN0571017996 – AirtelTigo,” he said.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema