DCOP Faustina Andoh-Kwofie Now CID Boss…Ken Yeboah Bows Out

Director General of the Intelligence Department of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie has been appointed the new Director General in charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), replacing COP Ken Yeboah who retired yesterday.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah retired yesterday, September 22, 2022 after years of meritorious service.

COP Ken Yeboah was pulled-out of the service at a ceremony held in his honour at the National Police Training School in Accra.

This followed his attainment of the compulsory retirement age of 60, after serving in the service for about 31 years.

DCOP Andoh-Kwofie until her elevation last year to the position of Director General Intelligence, was the Director in charge of the Commercial Crime Unit under the CID at the National Police Headquarters hence she is coming to occupy her cirrent appointment with much experience in investigations into fraudulent transactions, financial crime such money laundering among others.

Having risen through the ranks by a dint of hard work, she has several years of experience in active policing.

She was enlisted into the service on October 1, 1992, and passed out on October 1, 1993 as a Constable before rising through the ranks to occupy the current position.

By dint of hard work, vast experience coupled with higher education as a trained lawyer, she has held various command positions in the Service including former police commander of Sakumono District.

She is a member of the International Police Women Association and participated keenly in the drafting of national action plan for the Elimination of Child Labour in 2007 at Sogakope and a committee formed by the former IGP Kwarteng Acheampong to review the syllabi used by the Ghana Police College in 2007, a member of Police UN & UN Mission selection text team in 2007 as well as a Board member for Africa Centre for Counter-Terrorism since 2016.

She has four academic research works to her credit.

As a trained lawyer speaks volume of her desire to achieve academic laurels as she holds LLB from the University of Ghana and graduate of the Ghana Law School and she was called to the Bar since 2013.

Besides, she also holds MA in International Relations, MBA in Human Resource from University of Ghana, MSc Criminology & Criminal Justice-University of Portsmouth, UK, and a Bachelor of Education in Psychology, University of Cape Coast.

DCOP Andoh-Kwofie had her secondary education at St Monica’s Secondary School and Nsutaman Catholic Secondary where she was the Assistant Head Girl from 1990 to 1991 and the Girls Prefect from 1988 to 1989 respectively.

Currently, she is the Vice-President of the Nsutaman Old Students Association (NOSA).

She hails from Kwamang in the Sekyere Central District in the Ashanti Region, mother of two boys and a Presbyterian.

She was married to COP Stephen Andoh-Kwofie who died in active service in 2015.

She enjoys researching into modern trends in policing and how to combat crime.

