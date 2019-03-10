De-Eye Group Not Threat To National Security – Minister

Bryan Acheampong

THE MINISTER of State at the Presidency in-charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong has noted that the De-Eye Group poses no threat to national security.

Joy News had aired a documentary on the group, calling it a militia organization linked to the New Patriotic Party.

The group was alleged to be training at the Osu Castle in Accra.

Following the airing of the documentary on Thursday, March 7, 2019, a section of Ghanaians including security analysts came out to say that Ghana faces an existential threat.

Government has since denied that the group is a militia organization linked to President Akufo-Addo or the NPP.

Mr. Acheampong in a post on Facebook explained that “we did all the works and assured ourselves that De Eye group was not a Vigilante Group(truest form and interpretation), Militia, or criminal organization.”

The post highlighted that “importantly we did not classify or see their operation as a threat to the state and or government.”

It said “indeed we are privy to every facet of their operations which primarily involves: soliciting young unemployed persons; Writing to companies and agencies for job openings; seeking to Place thier young unemployed clients into employment opportunities; charging them a fee for their services

It added that “we are also aware that Nana Wireko alias Choman started his company from his former Secretariat at the castle where we warned him on two occasions and arrested him, threw him out of the office and shut it down in October on our third encounter with him.”

It has not come to our notice that he’d had access to the office since, it said

Their new office is located at Dzowulu

. We are also aware that due to their extensive marketing efforts on TV, radio, website and thier placement success rate, a lot of unsuspecting unemployed continued to visit the castle In search of De Eye group. At no time did we see these people conducting any training regime that we will consider a security threat, according to the post.

It added that “we were aware of their end of year party at the castle gardens. But No one, nobody, seeing these innocent job seeking young men and women can conclude that they are a vigilante group or militia. Infact they don’t pass for a school cadet.”

It indicated that “those responsible for managing the castle lawn must answer why they allowed these people on thier space. Since its no longer a security installation our interest ended when we determined the purpose of gathering and satisfied ourselves extensively that they pose no threats.”

It concluded “you can be sure, that we have the men, masked and unmasked to suppress any threat to our peace and security if indeed there is one.”

BY Melvin Tarlue