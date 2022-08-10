De-luxy Paint Boxing Hits Gear I0

The ever growing De-luxy Paint Professional Boxing League hit the tenth week last Saturday, with crack bouts at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The well organized event drew thousands of boxing lovers to the boxing arena.

Former kick boxer, Isaac Commey representing the Sea View boxing gym lost his first professional boxing bout to Alidu Sulemana aka ‘Dynamite’.

Alidu, now registering his 6th fight with a round 4 Knock Out (KO) was so powerful, experienced, as well as devastating on the night, giving Commey no chance to put his plans together.

In a Middleweight contest, Iddrisa Amadou with 17 fights experience of CQBF lost to marvelous Musah Lawson representing Sonia boxing gym in another thrilling bout, with judges scoring it 60-54, 60-54, and 60-54 in favour of Musah.

Aminu Quarshie expertly dispatched James Lamptey back to the Palm Springs Gym as he displayed excellent boxing skill after 2:48sec in round 2. His wife at ringside was filled with tears of joy.

Ashaiman Favorite, Sampson Segbedzi defeated Mandela Atuulik as the judges scored 55-60, 54-60, and 54-60.

Michael Ansah aka One Bullet was crowned with a new championship title.

Ghana’s Ansah ignited the Arena with an impressive victory over his Togolese opponent Komlagan Houkptin in the international LBO Lightweight championship.

John ‘The Magic Man’ Quaye also won an international title after defeating Togolese Somabe Sylvestre.