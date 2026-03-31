De Zerbi In Advanced Talks To Become Spurs Manager

Roberto de Zerbi

Tottenham Hotspur have entered into advanced talks with Roberto de Zerbi, with the former Brighton manager now willing to take charge immediately, according to sources.

Multiple sources had said that while the Italian was open to the head coach role, his preference had been to wait until the end of the season.

However, Tottenham are now stepping up their efforts to agree an immediate deal.

Talks have been described as positive, with sources indicating they are heading towards a final agreement.

It is thought Spurs would be offering the 46-year-old a long-term contract at the club. De Zerbi is available following his exit from Marseille in February.

Spurs are 17th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone, with no league wins in 2026.

Interim head coach Igor Tudor left the club by mutual consent on Sunday after just 44 days in charge, with chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange tasked with appointing his replacement.

It is understood Tottenham decided to part ways with interim boss Tudor following last Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest, but wanted to give the Croat a period of time to mourn the death of his father last weekend.

A number of Tottenham supporters’ groups have voiced their opposition to the prospect of appointing De Zerbi because of his support for former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood, 24, left Manchester United to join De Zerbi at Marseille in 2023 after charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped.

During his time in the south of France, De Zerbi described Greenwood as a “good guy” who had paid a “heavy price” for his past.

Proud Lilywhites, Spurs’ official LGBTQ+ fans’ group, said: “When someone in that position publicly defends a player like Mason Greenwood, and frames it in a way that downplays the seriousness of what happened, it matters, not just in isolation but in what it signals.”

Former Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche has been considered on a short-term basis.

Dyche, who is available after his sacking by Forest in February, has a record of keeping clubs in the Premier League – a relevant trait given Tottenham’s relegation fears.

However, it is understood Dyche would seek a minimum 18-month contract if he was to replace Tudor, which could prove a stumbling block towards any agreem