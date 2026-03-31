 Chase Indomie Business, Not Govt For Jobs – Sosu To Netizens

Francis-Xavier Sosu

SOCIAL MEDIA critics and members of the public have expressed dissatisfaction with the advice given by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, suggesting that the youth ranting on social media in search for jobs must start businesses such as selling Indomie (instant noodles) to earn a living.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, in an interview, said young Ghanaians must start their own Indomie joints for steady income, like up to GH¢2,000 daily from 10 spots, rather than waiting for scarce government jobs.

“Sit on Twitter and TikTok and make noise and see whether noise create jobs. As a young person, you should own about 10 Indomie joints that can fetch you money instead of chasing government for jobs,” he said in an interview.

Critics have slammed the lawmaker for downplaying the value of academic credentials, calling it tone-deaf amidst rising university fees and urban unemployment.

This has sparked discussions on social media, particularly on X, as many have lashed out on the lawmaker for his zero effort in creating jobs for the youth.

Latif on X wrote, “But if Hon. Sosu do calculations wey he see say you can make 60,000 cedis from selling Indomie in just a month, why hasn’t he started that business? Cos he even has the capital to start. Election time NDC say 24-Hour Economy 1 job 3 shifts o s3 d3n you come power say make people go sell Indomie (sic).”

Nickyy stated, “Politicians in Africa have no idea how lucky they are. In any serious system, a statement like this would end your political career.”

Actress Lydia Forson also wrote, “Entrepreneurship is not easy nor is it for everyone! Too many of these ‘I started with 1 cedi to making millions’ don’t tell you about the sleepless nights. While I encourage those who want, to start a business, because I find it fulfilling; I want to remind others that a 9-5 is equally important and ok.”

Tech in Twi wrote, “After enriching themselves with your money, they start preaching delusional schemes, acting like they are smarter than everyone else.”

Two Terty also added, “An MP that is supposed to be working is going round granting interviews on how the Unemployed Youth is supposed to open 10 Indomie joints so we can earn 2K weekly. Where will the unemployed youth get the money to set up that 10 Indomie shops?”

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has posted a playful photo of himself selling Indomie with the caption ‘Youf in Indomie’ and dubbing it the ‘Indomie Generation’ for young Ghanaians raised on the cheap, spicy noodles.

Ghanaians responded by sharing their own noodle business launches, like unloading shipping containers for shops and announcing nationwide delivery under #YoufinIndomie.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke

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