Shatta Wale’s ‘Ayoo’ Hits 20m YouTube Views

Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has surpassed 20 million views on YouTube with the music video for his song ‘Ayoo’, directed by Sire Choppenson.

The ‘Ayoo’ video, released in March 2017 and produced by MOG Beatz, is known for its energetic scenes shot in Accra, focusing on fan interaction.

The video showcases a raw, authentic feel with Shatta Wale engaging directly with his local “Shatta Movement” fanbase in Accra. The song is consistently cited as one of Shatta Wale’s most enduring hit songs, often used to energise crowds at major concerts, including performances in 2023 and 2024.

It is also considered one of his most successful solo records, often described as a “spiritual” crowd-mover by fans. The song continues to receive high engagement and remains a staple at club events and parties, often referred to as a track that stands the test of time in the Ghanaian music scene.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke