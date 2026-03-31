Kafui Dey Eyes Hosting 27th TGMA

Kafui Dey

Media personality, Kafui Dey, has expressed his willingness to host the 27th edition of Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), organised by Charterhouse Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z , Kafui Dey disclosed that he is available for this year’s awards, stating that his emceeing jobs is not only limited to corporate events but also music events as well.

“If they call me, I will do it. I have done concerts. I did a concert at the Polo Grounds not too long ago. This was Panji Anoff’s event. He was the producer, he called me on, and I enjoyed it. I am a music person so I enjoy music events and I am an MC too, so if TGMA wants to bring me on, I won’t refuse it,” he said.

Kafui Dey further lamented over the late start of the awards event, saying, “What doesn’t help them [the MCs] is that the event doesn’t start on time. I don’t know why our organisers can’t start employing students from UPSA, UniMAC and UG to be placeholders.”

“With the Oscars and the Grammys, they give free tickets to the student population around the venue. Your brief is to come to the venue in your tuxedo, suit, the women in their gowns, look beautiful, sit in the seats that are empty. If the event starts at 8 o’clock and it is only half-full, the students will fill the seats. So when the stars come, they get up for them to sit down,” he explained.

Since its inception in 2000, the Ghana Music Awards has had personalities such as Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, Kofi Okyere Darko, Doreen Andoh, Samini, Obour, Chris Attoh, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Berla Mundi, Naa Ashorkor, Giovani Caleb, John Dumelo, Eazzy, Nana Aba Anamoah, Nathaniel Attoh, among others, as hosts.

This year’s edition is slated for May 9, 2026, and organisers are yet to announce the emcees for the awards night.