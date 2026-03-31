Pishigu Lana Alhassan Andani Is New Ecobank Board Chairman

Alhassan Andani

Ecobank Ghana has appointed former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank, Chief Alhassan Andani, as its new Board Chairman starting from March 26, 2026.

According to a notice by Ecobank, the appointment of Chief Andani, who is also the President of the Ghana Association of Banks, marks a significant milestone for the bank as it continues to strengthen governance and leadership in the country’s financial sector.

Ecobank, in the notice, stated that Chief Andani is one of Ghana’s most respected and accomplished banking and finance professionals, bringing to Ecobank an exceptional track record of over 36 years of industry experience across corporate investment banking, financial management, strategic leadership, and governance.

He has held several influential executive and governance roles within the banking industry, earning recognition as one of the country’s most impactful and trusted leaders.

“Chief Andani is also the Pishigu Lana, an important position in Dagbon, and has also served in key national and corporate governance capacities, bringing a strong blend of boardroom experience, strategic perspective, and policy insight,” parts of the notice stated.

According to the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Abena Osei-Poku, “His appointment reinforces Ecobank’s commitment to strong governance, strategic leadership, and sustainable growth.”

She added that Chief Andani’s deep understanding of Ghana’s financial landscape and extensive experience in steering major institutions position him to guide Ecobank’s next phase of progress and innovation.

“We are honoured to welcome Chief Alhassan Andani to the Ecobank family. His wealth of experience, visionary leadership, and strong industry credibility make him the ideal person to guide our Board at this pivotal time,” she stated.

“We look forward to working with him to further strengthen our achievements, deepen innovation, and deliver long-term value to our customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve. Ecobank Ghana warmly congratulates Chief Andani and looks forward to the impact of his guidance and leadership in the years ahead,” she added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah