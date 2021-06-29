Dead Man Found In Aboabo Stream

The deceased

THE BODY of a man in his mid-30’s has been found in the Peleele River at Aboabo Number One, in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

The body, according to eyewitnesses, was found around 6am on Sunday, but what claimed the man’s life was not immediately known.

There are conflicting reports about what might have claimed the man’s life. Some said he was killed by the floods but others think he could be a murder victim.

The body of the unknown man has since been deposited in a mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

Mubarak Adamu, the Assemblyman for Aboabo Number One Electoral Area, said on Sunday morning he got report of a dead man in his electoral area.

Upon reaching the stream, he said he saw the body of a man, who is believed to be around 35 years old.

The Aboabo Number One Electoral Area Assemblyman said he reported the case to the police and NADMO, who came for the body.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi