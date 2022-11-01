Deaf, Dumb Woman Murdered For Rituals

A 58-year-old deaf and dumb woman has been killed and her private part removed for suspected rituals at Fetteh Kakraba in the Central Region.

When the deaf and dumb charcoal seller was found, her throat had been slit and her private part missing.

The deceased was said to have left her residence to go and survey her charcoal business, but did not return.

The unknown assailants were said to have forced her to urinate after which they slit her throat and sucked her blood. They eventually cut off her private part, the sources in the village told journalists.

An eyewitness, a certain Abubakar Sulemana, said he and others went to the Muslim cemetery to weed since the place has become very weedy when they got the information that the woman was missing.

Continuing, Abubakar Sulemana said during a search they found the lifeless body of the woman hidden in the bush with her throat slit and her private part removed by unknown assailants.

He said he was convinced that the woman was killed for rituals, having noticed in recent times a series of ritual activities in the Muslim cemetery.