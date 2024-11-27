December Elections Must Focus On Peace, Not Power

In barely two weeks, Ghanaians will head to the polls to add to or subtract from our democratic success story that has for years inspired many in Africa, and attracts millions from across the world to our shores.

On December 7, more than 18 million registered voters will pour out to elect a president and 276 parliamentarians, something we have done every four years since returning to democratic governance in 1992.

For decades, Ghana’s story has been one of resilience, democracy, and unity. Our history is a tapestry woven with diverse threads, each adding vibrant hues to our reputation as a beacon of stability and peace.

This legacy is perhaps most evident in how we navigate the often heightened passions and tensions of political engagements and sloganeering, particularly during elections. As Ghana once again heads to the polls this year, one message must echo above all: peace over power.

While our general election and the democratic leadership and governance they produce have not been devoid of challenges, our ability to stick to electing our leaders and peacefully changing power between the two main political parties has given us the environment needed to coexist and strive to achieve our individual and national goals.

December 7, 2024 must add to that legacy, not subtract from it.

Elections, not battleground

Our status as Africa’s democracy powerhouse is not a mere rhetoric. It is a mantle of great significance, reflected in our social fabric, economic progress, education, technological advancements, and even our health and environmental sustainability.

Ghana’s ability to maintain peace has not only earned the trust of development partners like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, but also attracted the global spotlight, including a historic influx of Black Americans and other members of the African diaspora, some of whom now call this nation home.

This legacy is a treasure worth preserving. Elections are not a battleground—they are an opportunity to choose who to lead. Elections are a chance for every eligible citizen to voice their vision for Ghana’s future through the power of the ballot. This process must be underpinned by dialogue, tolerance, and respect. Chaos, violence, and hatred have no place here. They only serve to erode our progress and extinguish our hope.

And if elections are ever a battleground, that battle is an academic one underpinned by a free and nourishing contest of ideas to move our nation forward, not a competition over who can insult, fight, or shoot better.

Before, during, and after December 7, there must be a contest between 24-hour economy and flat rate tax schemes, as are the flagship economic policies of former President John Mahama and Vice President Muhamudu Bawumia. This is more so when you examine our very recent history and happenings around our neighbours.

Call to action

The scars of political violence are all too visible across the world. Its consequences are grave, profound, and enduring—often plunging nations into an abyss from which they may never fully recover. Ghana cannot afford to experiment with such destruction. We have proven we can. The world believes we can, and so should we.

The remarkable strides we have made as a nation can only be protected if we stand united against those who will thrive on division and hostility.

But peace is not given; it is fought for. Peace, before, during, and after the elections is a collective responsibility.

That is why it falls on all of us—citizens, political actors, the Electoral Commission, civil society organisations, the clergy, traditional leaders, and the media—to uphold democratic principles and reject incendiary speech, tribal bigotry, misinformation, and violence.

Let’s honour our history. I especially call on all young men and women to channel their intellectual capacities, energies, enthusiasm, and fierceness into protecting the peace 2016 could not destroy.

The country is for us to jealously defend against the parochial interests of any individual or group of people. It behooves us to rally behind the colours – the red, yellow, green, and black – and the bright Black Star, which holds so much meaning and relevance to us.

Not any other colours or emblems. When we are back from the polls, the principles of democracy must guide our feet to accountability, justice, and probity.

By choosing peace, we honour our history, our identity, and our potential as a nation. We will add another feather in our cap for which reason the rest of Africa looks up to us.

Ghana’s strength lies in its people, our moments of cheers, of sadness, of our toils and sweat, and together, we can ensure that our democracy continues to flourish.

Let us march forward, united and victorious, knowing that peace is the cornerstone of prosperity. A peaceful Ghana is a prosperous Ghana. Let us always choose peace over power, and posterity will be kind to us.

On December 7, therefore, you, your friends, and your actions must add to, not subtract from our peace.

By Alhaji Seidu Agongo

The writer is a philanthropist, businessman, and founder of the collapsed Heritage Bank