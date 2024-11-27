Abedi Pele Preaches Hard Work… In Stars Revival

Abedi Pele

Football legend, Abedi Pele, has joined the growing list of stakeholders offering solutions to Black Stars’ revival.

The Black Stars’ current state, coupled with their failure to make it to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, has stoked debate among the football fraternity.

The Stars finished the AFCON qualifiers without a win, languishing at the bottom in Group F; a situation that has left the football community in despair.

But the three-time African player of the year winner of the 1982 AFCON tournament with the Black Stars has given a ray of hope.

To him, generations gone by cannot be compared to the current crop of players.

He suggested that hard work pays and it will certainly reshape football in the country.

“I think time changes in all and this, we are talking about three decades,” Pele told the media as reported by Panafricafootball.

He added, “So whatever it is, we shouldn’t look back, we should just look forward and work hard and achieve whatever we want to achieve. What it takes to be a great football team or a great football nation is to work hard and put your house into order, to make sure that you get results, and that is all that it takes to be a good team all over the world.

“Football is one of the keys to ensure that the teams and the country are united.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum