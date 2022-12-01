‘December In GH’ To Kick Start With African Legends Night Tomorrow

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the African Legends Night is set to thrill patrons with sensational music from music iconstomorrow at the Grand Arena- Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

With just a day away, the music legendsare prepared to create an exciting and entertaining atmosphere that will be ingrained in the minds of patrons for years to come.

The 2022 edition of the African Legends Night is the first to be hosted in December, offering a new ‘December in Ghana’ experience for Ghanaians and the diaspora.

This year’s edition, which marks a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the concert, has been specially curated to feature an all-Ghanaian line-up namely; Amakye Dede, Rex Omar, Samini, and Efya.

Additionally, Global Media Alliance, organisers of the African Legends Night, has announced five new initiatives to celebrate this year’s concert and institutionalise the recognition and celebration of African artistes and their music.

These new additions include the Legends Digital Music Museum, African Legends Hall of Fame, Legends Music Show, Legends Music Celebration, and Legends Music Playlist.

Since its inception, the African Legends Night has celebrated music legends on the African continent including Hugh Masekela, Daddy Lumba, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Kojo Antwi, Femi Kuti, Amakye Dede, Kanda Bongoman, Awilo Longomba, George Darko, Ofie Kudjo, Freddie Meiway, Ben Brako, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Samini, Nana Tuffuor, Akosua Adjepong, Amandzeba Nat Brew,2Face Idibia among many others.

Tickets for this year’s African Legends Night go for a cool GH¢300 (Regular) and GH¢500(Double).

Tickets are available at Airport Shell, Silver Bird Cinemas and at the premises of Global Media Alliance.

The show is proudly sponsored by HD Plus, Ghana Gas, Ghana Tourism Authority, Beyond the Return, Perception Management International Dosh, Dstrk 24 Restaurant, Alomo Bitters and Silverbird Cinemas, with media partners – MX24, ETV, Citi FM, YFM, B&FT, Happy FM, Daily Guide, Ghanaweb, AmeyawDebrah, NYDJ Live, Oman FM and Net2 TV.