Nima Celebrates Kudus

Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus, who scored the national team’s second and third goals against South Korea last Monday in Doha, Qatar has become an automatic role model for the youth in many Zongo communities.

In Nima, where he is said to have been discovered a decade or so ago, a talented artist has created murals of the star player who was adjudged the player of the match.

Soccer is a much loved sports among Zongo youth, many of them exhibiting much talents in it. From the days of the Republicans when Baba Yara stood tall in local soccer to date, the Zongos continue to produce wonderful footballers for the country.