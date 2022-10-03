Declare State Of Emergency At Mining Areas– OccupyGhana Urges Akufo-Addo

OccupyGhana is urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency in all mining areas in Ghana.

According to the pressure group, it will help the President and his government to streamline mining activities in the country.

In a press statement issued on Monday October 3, 2022, OccupyGhana asked the President Akufo-Addo to seek advice from the Council of State before publishing a Gazette on same.

“We are convinced that the unprecedented and rampant scale of unregulated and illegal mining has reached a stage where under article 31(9) of the Constitution, it constitutes a

‘situation in which any action is taken or is immediately threatened to be taken by any person or body of persons which—

(a) is calculated or likely to deprive the community of the essentials of life; or

(b) renders necessary the taking of measures which are required for securing the public safety, the defence of Ghana and the maintenance of public order and of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.’

“We risk losing our very essence as a nation unless immediate and radical action is taken, first to STOP all unregulated and illegal mining, and then put a process in place to REGULATE artisanal mining, going forward.

“We, therefore, request that you take immediate steps towards declaring a state of emergency in every mining area in Ghana.

“In accordance with article 31(1) of the Constitution, these steps would be, first, seeking and obtaining the advice of the Council of State and, second, publishing a Proclamation of the declaration in the Gazette,” according to OccupyGhana.

Furtherance to that the group also wants Parliament to be return from it recess for it to pass the state of emergency.

“Thereafter we expect Parliament to be recalled from its vacation, for the government to place before it the facts and circumstances leading to the declaration of the state of emergency under article 31(2).

“Considering the gravity of the situation, we fully expect Parliament to agree with the government and provide that the state of emergency should remain for such period as Parliament may determine so that the government can get a grasp of the situation,” the statement indicated.

The group said they are ready to support the government in tackling the menace.

“For our part, we have, and are willing to offer, suggestions and proposals on how to establish a properly regulated artisanal mining industry in Ghana that would benefit the wider interest of all Ghanaians”, it said.

By Vincent Kubi