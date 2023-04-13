Dede Ayew Supports Needy Muslims In Tamale

Ghana Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has supported needy Muslims, widows and widowers in Tamale, the Northern region.

The support included bags of rice, and cooking oil among other food items to aid the needy persons to partake in this year’s Ramadan.

Mr. Abdul Razak Alhaasan who donated on behalf of the Ghana Black Stars captain indicated that April is a month of love and sharing and sothe footballer decided to show love to the needy in society, especially widows and widowers.

He also disclosed that the Ghana Black Stars captain intends to sustain the support by ensuring that the donation will be an annual event.

“ Andre Dede Ayew is encouraging the beneficiaries not to give up in life because everyone is special in their way and also urged them to pray for him and the Ghana Black Stars to continue to make Ghana proud,” he said.

Madam Ayisha Ibrahim on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked the Ghana Black Stars Captain for his kind gesture.

According to her, the support has come at the right time adding that things are difficult for them and that the gesture will go a long way to help them take part in the Ramadan.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale