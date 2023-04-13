Qatar Charity Supports Needy In Tamale North

Tamale North Constituency MP, Alhassan Suhuyini with Qatar Charity officials

Member of Parliament for the Tamale North Constituency in partnership with Qatar Charity has donated food items to needy constituents.

The donation is aimed at supporting the needy in the Tamale North constituency especially Muslims to celebrate this year’s Ramadan.

The Member of Parliament for the Tamale North Constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini, in an interview said that over 300 needy constituents are benefiting from the support from Qatar Charity.

He indicated that the charity organization has also supported the constituency with clinics and schools aimed at improving health and education.

One of the beneficiary of the donation

The legislator noted that he is determined to make life comfortable for his constituents aside making laws.

He thanked Qatar Charity for their overwhelming support and urged them to continue to come to the aid of needy constituents in the Tamale North constituency.

In a related development , the Qatar Charity also commissioned an ultramodern clinic at Warizehi in the Tamale Central constituency.

They also commissioned another ultramodern clinic and a water project in the Savelugu municipality in the Northern region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale