Dede Hits Qatari Jackpot… Set To Pocket US$ 200,000-A-Month

Dede Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew (Dede) has become one of the highest earning African footballers with a take home of US$ 200,000-a-week after he penned a three-year deal with Qatari champions Al Sadd yesterday.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Ghana captain will earn about $10 million every year with added bonuses that come with performance and appearances.

The pay will also not be subject to taxes in the Arab country, making him one of the highest earning African footballers.

He arrived in Doha yesterday in the morning and under-went medicals before signing the deal that will bring an end to his 14-year stay in Europe.

The 31-year-old had been linked with clubs in England and Turkey after leaving Swansea City last season, but opted to go to Al Sadd that has several players in the Qatar national team preparing for the 2022 World Cup.

Al Sadd posted a video with a statement confirming the capture of the former West Ham and former Swansea City forward.

The statement read: ”Al Sadd has reached an agreement to sign Ghana star Andre Ayew.

“The player will arrive in the morning to complete the routine procedure, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement.”

Highest paid African players in 2021

Pierre Aubameyang (Arsenal) – £350,000 per week Cedric Bakambu (Beijing Guoan) – £307,000 per week Thomas Partey (Arsenal) – £230,000 per week Mohammed Salah (Liverpool) – £200,000 per week Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) – £200,000 per week Odion Ighalo (Al Shabab) – £190,000 per week Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – £150,000 per week Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal) – £140,000 per week Wilfred Zaha (Crystal Palace) – £130,000 per week Naby Keita (Liverpool) – £120,000 per week

All these figures with the exception of Odion Ighalo attracts almost 50% tax whiles Ayew’s $200,000 a week deal is tax free with easily attainable bonuses like appearances and goals scored per game.