Samini To Perform At Bounce Musik Festival

Samini

Reggae dancehall artiste, Samini, is billed to perform at the 2021 edition of the annual Bounce Musik Festival slated for Saturday, July 31 in Atlanta, United States of America (USA).

The festival, which is one of the biggest gatherings of local and international artistes around the world, will feature a number of renowned award-winning artistes.

The Ghanaian dancehall artiste will share the stage with some selected international artistes from Africa and other parts of the world.

Jamaican artistes confirmed to perform at the event so far are Etana, Rayvon, Tony Matterhorn, Delly Ranqx, Kiprich, Sugar Bear and a host of other Caribbean heavyweights.

With these big names, the festival is expected to attract a large following of music enthusiasts.

Credited with several hit songs such as ‘Linda’, ‘My Own’, ‘Where My Baby Dey’, ‘Master Key’, and ‘Body Flame’ among others, Samini is expected to treat US music lovers to a different tune of authentic Ghanaian and African music.

For a very long time, Samini has starved his fans across the globe of a mega performance on stage.

His very first major set with real audience over a year will be at the Bounce Musik Festival; fans in America and Canada will get the chance to witness the fortified performance by the legendary Ghanaian Live Band King as he is listed as the only Ghanaian and African Artiste for this one.

The festival will also provide networking opportunities for all participants coming from all corners of the world.

Some of the activities lined up for the event are sky diving, parachuting, bouncing and jumping, sliding, among other fun activities.

By George Clifford Owusu