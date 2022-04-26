Delay Denies Return To Radio

Deloris Frimpong Manso

Showbiz personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has denied claims that she is back on the radio full time after a long hiatus.

Viral reports over the weekend indicated that Delay has joined Wontumi Radio and will be hosting the station’s late afternoon show, otherwise called DriveTime.

This was after she took to her Instagram to announce her appearance on the Wontumi brand.

She shared a photo of herself behind the console in Wontumi studio and wrote, “Tune in. Will be live on air at 4 pm. My first time on the radio in years. Hopefully, I remember how this done Tune in WONTUMI 95.9fm.”

But in a tweet on Sunday, she made a u-turn to deny reports that she was back on radio for full time.

According to her, she appeared on Wontumi for fun and that she has no plans working there. This is because she prefers building her own business.

“It was great playing for WONTUMI FM last Friday. But it was just for fun. I do not have any intentions of going back on radio permanently. I’m currently busy building my own businesses. Thanks for all the kind messages,” she tweeted.