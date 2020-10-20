Delay, McBrown, Others Honoured At GOWA 2020

Delay (left) and Nana Ama Mcbrown displaying their awards

Popular television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, won two awards at this year’s edition of the annual Verna Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) held last Friday at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The celebrated television personality, who is the host of Delay Show, received the coveted Outstanding Woman of the Year and Outstanding Woman TV Personality awards.

She beat the likes of Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, Margaret Afriyie and Cynthia Yeboah to win the Outstanding Woman of the Year, an initiative to honour and award women making significant progress and impact in their various fields.

“This is the biggest, Woman of the Year, that’s big. I am overwhelmed and humbled and challenged and inspired at the same time,” she said after receiving the award.

Delay, who dedicated the award to all the women in all industries, said “it is a miracle, it is only God. I will like to dedicate this award to my sister and the blessed memory of my mother.”

The Delay Show is a Ghanaian television talk show that interviews creative arts industry players in Ghana and the Diaspora as well. It has been running since 2008.

The awards ceremony was organized by ASKOF Production to reward Ghanaian women, who have impacted the growth of the country in areas including showbiz, politics, health, education and entrepreneurship.

It attracted a large number of personalities, including some of the Ghanaian music stakeholders and movie personalities.

The ceremony witnessed live musical performances from artistes such as Keche and Mr. Drew.

Ms. Mcbrown took home the Woman Brand Influencer award, while Ohemaa Woyeje won Woman Radio Personality award.

Phylis Vesta Boison (Miss Malaika 2019) took home Woman Beauty Queen.

Female gospel artiste Empress Gifty was also honoured with the Woman in Music award; and actress Gloria Sarfo grabbed the Woman in Film award.

The rest are Princess Antwi – Shero of the Year; Miss Health Ghana – Woman Beauty Pageant; Comfort Oduro Nyarko – Woman Entrepreneur; Edith Wheatland – Woman in Agribusiness; Dr. Mensah Kabu – Woman In Health; Anita Pearl Mwinnabang (The Female Painter) – Woman in Innovation; Nana Ama-Dokua Asiamah Adjei – Woman in Politics; Sandra Mensimah (Weight Lifting) – Woman in Sports, and Nana Akua Amankwah (TV3) – Woman Sport Journalist.

By George Clifford Owusu