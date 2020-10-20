MzVee Drops New Song Featuring Mishasha

Mishasha and MzVee

Female Ghanaian afro-pop and dancehall singer Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, aka MzVee and Mishasha, a Ghanaian-Nigerian afro-dancehall artiste, have released their very first collaboration titled 1 by 1.

The song which was released last Friday and produced by Cash Two is a reggae dance tune.

MzVee and Mishasha’s collaboration forms part of the “Female Reggae & Dancehall Empowerment” project being spearheaded by Red Panther Music and Rave Record based in Germany.

The project, among other things, seeks to empower and encourage collaborations between female Reggae/Dancehall artistes in Ghana and across the globe.

Within a few days of its release, the song has caught the attention of music lovers, with many testifying of its good sound quality and good vocals.

Already, some disc jockeys (DJs) who have listened to the song opined that given the required promotion, 1 By 1 could become a hit song and possibly sweep some awards in the coming years.

MzVee has clearly demonstrated she is leaving no stone unturned to pursue her music career and her song with Mishasha has unique features in terms of beat and style.

Mishasha and her team are hoping this collaboration inspires more female dancehall artistes to work together.

Reacting to the song, entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, stated that he was impressed with the singers’ vocals.

He told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that Mishasha could be Ghana’s next best vocalists if she had been able to keep up with MzVee’s vocals on the collaboration.

Another pundit, Ken Addy, applauded the artistes for a good job done.

MzVee first burst onto the Ghanaian music scene in 2012 as the lead singer of Lynx Entertainment’s girl band, D3; she launched her solo career with debut single Borkor Borkor in January 2014.

She followed this with hit single Natural Girl and went on to win the ‘Unsung Artiste Award’ at the 2014 Ghana Music Awards.

Her debut album was released in November 2014 and featured collaborations with several award-winning artistes such as Stonebwoy, VIP, Shatta Wale, Richie Mensah, M.anifest and Didier Awadi.

MzVee took a two year break from the music industry from 2017 to 2019. In an interview with TV3 in January, she revealed that her reason for leaving the music industry was due to depression which she was going through.

This dismissed pregnancy rumors that some people said was the reason for her absence from the music industry.

She announced her return this year with her single titled Sheriff.

By George Clifford Owusu